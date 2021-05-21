Pooja Hegde shares a glimpse of her cosy house as she sees the poster of John Mayer's concert in latest PHOTO

Sitting in a yellow t-shirt and denim shorts, Pooja Hegde enjoys herself with music. The actress is a fan of the international pop/rockstar.

After recovering from COVID-19, Pooja Hegde is keeping herself busy and healthy during the lockdown at home. She has been reading books and doing yoga to keep herself occupied and positive. She is enjoying music as well and her latest Instagram post proves she is a vinyl enthusiast. Pooja Hegde is highly fond of the vinyl culture and her latest post proves it. Apart from doing yoga, reading books and scripts, she is also listening to her vinyl records.

Taking to her social media, the Pan-India actress shared a photo of herself sitting in the cosy corner of her house with her vinyl phonograph lying atop while she held an album cover. Talking about John Mayer's 'Where the light is' concert, she wrote, "If you were physically at this concert...then ugh, I envy you #liveinla #wherethelightis #focusonthepositive".

On the work front, the stunner will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus opposite . She also has Prabhas co-starrer Pan-India film Radhe Shyam.

Pooja Hegde is looking forward to the grand release of Acharya with Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi and Most Eligible Bachelor opposite Akhil Akkineni. Pooja has signed Thalapathy 65 with Vijay and the shooting of the film is expected to go on floors soon.

