Pooja Hegde shares her entire quarantine experience in a nutshell in these PHOTOS

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress is seen taking a nap, and that according to the actress is how she spent her quarantine days.

The sultry siren Pooja Hegde has shared quirky photos on her Instagram that sum up her entire quarantine experience. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress is seen taking a nap, and that according to the actress is how she spent her quarantine days. The gorgeous actress has been sharing candid pictures and videos from her daily life amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The fans and followers of the southern beauty are always delighted to see the fun pictures and videos shared by the stunning actress. On the work front, Pooja Hegde will be seen in the highly anticipated drama Prabhas 20.

The film will feature the Baahubali actor Prabhas in the lead. As per news reports, Pooja Hegde will be romancing the Saaho actor in the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for the film to resume it shoot and compete its filming work, so that the makers can release the film on schedule. The southern beauty, will be seen in the film titled Most Eligible Bachelor, alongside Akhil Akkineni.

Check out Pooja Hegde's post:

The Bommarillu Bhaskar directorial's first look is very impressive. The makers of the south flick Most Eligible Bachelor had previously revealed the first look poster of the lead actress, Pooja Hegde. The stunner is seen in a quirky look and in a chic outfit. The fans are now waiting for the film to hit the big screen. The chemistry between Akhil and Pooja will be interesting to see.

(ALSO READ: Pooja Hegde's beautiful smile is here to drive away your Monday blues; Check her PHOTOS)

Credits :instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×