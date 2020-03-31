Pooja Hegde shares her quarantine dream of having a burger & we couldn't agree more; Check it out

The actress who recently featured in the blockbuster drama called Ala Vaikunthapurramloo wrote in her Instagram post that having a burger is her ultimate quarantine dream.

South siren Pooja Hegde shared a sweet picture of herself gorging on a delicious looking burger. The actress who recently featured in the blockbuster drama called Ala Vaikunthapurramloo wrote in her Instagram post that having a burger is her ultimate quarantine dream. The picture features the Gaddalakonda Ganesh actress enjoying a burger. Pooja also urges her followers to share their cravings amid the time of self-quarantine. The southern beauty is currently basking in the glory of the recent success of her film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo starring south star Allu Arjun.

The film was a family drama and was helmed by well-known director Trivikram Srinivas. The film also featured the talented actress , south actor Sushanth and Marathi actor Sachin Khedekar. The songs of the Allu Arjun starrer proved to be a mega-hit at the box office. The southern diva enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram handle and often shares candid pictures from her life. Pooja Hegde will be starring in a film that will have Baahubali actor Prabhas in the lead. The actress was in Georgia recently to shoot for the Prabhas starrer.

Check out the post by Pooja Hegde:

The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for an update on the film that has Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead. The south flick is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. As per the latest news reports, the Prabhas starrer is tentatively called Prabhas 20. The film Prabhas 20 is backed by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations. News reports also suggest that the film is based in the era of 1970.

