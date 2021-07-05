Pooja Hegde shares interesting update about Radhe Shyam in recent live interaction; Says songs look beautiful

Pooja Hegde reveals an interesting update about the Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam and it is currently trending on social media.

Post the success of Ala Vaikunthapuramloo, Pooja Hegde became the most successful and bankable actress in South and Bollywood as well. In South, the actress is all set to star opposite Prabhas, Ram Charan and Thalapathy Vijay for Pan-Indian films. While Pooja is currently juggling between two of the films, she also never misses a moment to interact with her fans via social media platforms. Yesterday, Pooja Hegde came live on Instagram after wrapping up her shoot and revealed an interesting update about Radhe Shyam, which has left fans full of expectations.

During this interaction, one of her fans asked for an update regarding Radhe Shyam. The actress responded by saying she saw the songs of Radhe Shyam and they looked beautiful and can’t wait to show them to all of us. Fans are currently trending the Twitter with Radhe Shyam hashtag and this update from Pooja Hegde is being reshared on all social media platforms. Check out the video below:

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is one of the most anticipated films of Indian cinema. Radhe Shyam is set against the backdrop of Paris in the 1980s and features Prabhas as Vikram Aditya and Pooja Hegde as Prerna. The big budget romantic drama features an ensemble cast with the likes of Priyadarshi, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan in pivotal roles. The film is jointly produced by UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Movies. Radhe Shyam is being made simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, while being dubbed in Tamil and Malayalam.

