Pooja Hegde shares latest PHOTO with Most Eligible Bachelor co-star Akhil Akkineni from the film's sets

Sharing the photo, Pooja Hegde stated that she and Akhil Akkineni were the only people on the sets of Most Eligible Bachelor to not follow social distancing, as it was a romantic drama.

By now, we all know that Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni have joined the sets of their upcoming film Most Eligible Bachelor. Photos of the actors from the sets of the film surfaced online and they went viral, so much so that every social media platform had them. Yesterday, Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram space and shared a photo with Akhil as they both are now back to their jobs.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “The only two people on set not social distancing in an attempt to shoot a romantic-comedy in corona times #shoottime #allprecautionstaken #Repost @akkineniakhil What a feeling to get back to work finally! Life moves on and it feels great. Ps: I promise we are the only ones without a mask on otherwise you wouldn’t recognise us in the film”. Among the other photos from the sets, this one has also come as a visual treat to the fans of the actors.

The Bhaskar directorial has Gopi Sunder to composing music, while Pradeep M Sharma will crank the camera and Marthand K Venkatesh will be editing the flick. Media reports suggest that the music composer has completed composing all the songs for this album. According to media reports, Akhil agreed to do this project after the director convinced him with the strong storyline line.

Credits :Instagram

