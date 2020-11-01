Pooja Hegde shares a mesmerising PHOTO surrounded by ocean; Says 'we’re all unique pebbles'

The latest photo of the actress will surely take your breath away. Pooja Hegde looks chic in her stylish outfit.

The sultry siren Pooja Hegde shared a spectacular picture on her Instagram account. The actress shared a photo wherein she is surrounded by the vast expanses of the ocean. The southern beauty Pooja Hegde wrote in her Instagram post, "Lessons from the Ocean- We’re all unique pebbles, but we come from the same ocean #schooled." The actress shared the mesmerising photo of herself by the shore, wherein she is seen taking important lessons from the ocean. The latest photo of the actress Pooja Hegde will surely take your breath away. Pooja Hegde looks chic in her stylish outfit.

On the work front, the southern beauty will be seen in the upcoming film called Radhe Shyam. The gorgeous diva will be seen as the female lead opposite Baahubali actor Prabhas. The film Radhe Shyam is helmed by ace director Radha Krishna Kumar. The makers of the highly anticipated film had recently unveiled the first look poster of the lead pair Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. The fans and followers of the stunning actress are always delighted to see the diva's latest pictures. The news reports state that Pooja Hegde will also feature in the upcoming film Cirkus with filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

The upcoming drama will feature Bollywood actor in the lead. The southern beauty, Pooja Hegde will also feature as the female in the upcoming film called Most Eligible Bachelor. This film will have actor Akhil Akkineni essaying the lead role. The film is helmed by ace director Bhaskar. The makers of Most Eligible Bachelor had previously released the first look posters of the lead actors Akhil and Pooja.

