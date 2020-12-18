Pooja Hegde shares PHOTO with Mahesh Babu and Vamshi Paidipally; Says it’s a Maharshi reunion

Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram space and shared a photo with Mahesh Babu and Vamshi Paidipally, calling it a Maharshi reunion.

Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram space on Friday and shared a photo with Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu and popular director Vamshi Paidipally. Sharing the photo, she wrote it was a Maharshi reunion. In the photo, Pooja was seen shining in a white top, while Mahesh Babu was dapper in a black shirt, Vamshi Paidipally, on the other hand, was seen in a semi formal attire. As soon as the photo came up online, fans shared it across all social media platforms.

See the photo here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja Hegde will be next seen sharing the screen space with Prabhas in Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is bankrolled by UV Creations. Radhe Shyam will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. Reportedly, the makers are eyeing to release it in 2021. She also has in her kitty, a film with Akhil Akkineni. Titled Most Eligible Bachelor, the film is touted to be a romantic drama.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in a social drama titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and S Thaman after seven years. Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing the female lead in the film. It is expected that the makers will reveal the rest of the cast and crew for the film soon.

