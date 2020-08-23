Pooja Hegde shares a PHOTO as she celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi; Wishes everyone lots of love & happiness

Pooja Hegde is seen offering prayers as she celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi. The stunner looks beautiful in her multi-coloured outfit.

The actress Pooja Hegde shared a mesmerising photo on her Instagram handle as she celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at home. The stunner looks beautiful in her multi-coloured outfit. Pooja Hegde is seen offering prayers as she celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi. The sultry siren wrote in her Instagram post that, "Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryessu Sarvadaa. May Ganapati Bappa fill your life with love, happiness and peace." On the work front, the gorgeous actress will be seen as the female lead in Radhe Shyam. This film has Baahubali actor Prabhas in the lead.

The makers of the Prabhas starrer had unveiled the film’s much awaited first look poster. The fans and followers of the lead pair gave the first look of Radhe Shyam a thundering response. Many fans shared their thoughts about the first look on their respective social media handles. Both Prabhas and Pooja Hegde look stylish in the poster of Radhe Shyam. This film is helmed by ace director Radha Krishna Kumar. The latest news reports about the highly anticipated film state that the team will resume shooting from the second week of September.

The director has shared a tweet about the cast and crew resuming shoot for the upcoming Prabhas starrer. This news update has brought a lot of joy to the fans and followers of the lead star. The fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on the upcoming film. Finally, the news is out that the team of Radhe Shyam will resume its shoot from the second week of September and it will reportedly be a long schedule.

