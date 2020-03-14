Pooja Hegde shares photo wearing a mask from Georgia for the shooting of Prabhas 20 amid coronavirus outbreak

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Pooja Hegde, who will be seen playing the female lead in Prabhas' next film, took to her Instagram space and posed a photo of herself in mask from Georgia.

Amid the ongoing outbreak of coronavirus, South star Pooja Hedge reged Georgia for the shooting of her film with Prabhas. She took to her social media space to share a picture of herself with a clinical mask. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “The things I do for the love of films... Georgia, here I come...(Rocky Theme song playing in the background) #Prabhas20 #backoffcorona #shootlife.” It is to be noted that almost all shootings of movies in offshore are either cancelled or postponed due to the ongoing crisis.

Directed by Radha Krishna and starring Pooja Hegde as the heroine, the film is tentatively titled Prabhas 20. While the next schedule is set to be canned in Georgia from March 15, speculations are rife that the movie would hit the marquee on October 16, 2020. Various speculations doing the rounds suggest that the movie will be called Jaan though there has been no official confirmation on this. Prabhas and Pooja are said to have several steamy scenes between them. Prabhas is also rumoured to go shirtless for the film, thereby potentially making his female fans swoon over him once again.

According to grapevine, Prabhas has shed close to 10 kilos in order to achieve a leaner look for the film. Earlier, while talking about the film, director Radha Krishna had stated that he would not say anything more than that the film is going to be a love story, which will be shot on a lavish scale. He also added that the team has zeroed on Europe to shoot the major portions of the film. He concluded saying that the film will go on floors soon. Pooja Hegde had earlier said that she and Prabhas would be attempting some unique, action and musical sequences for the first time for Jaan.

