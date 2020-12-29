  1. Home
Pooja Hegde shares a pic from makeup room as she shoots for Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam: One last time in 2020

Pooja Hegde is shooting for Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam and is excited to wrap up the shoot on a positive note.
29 December 2020
Pooja Hegde,Prabhas,South,Radhe ShyamPooja Hegde shares a pic from makeup room as she shoots for Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam: One last time in 2020
Pooja Hegde, who has a lot of big-budget films in her kitty, is quite in a happy space as she is wrapping the year with work. Pooja Hegde took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself from the makeup room and wrote, "For one last time in 2020.. #radheshyam." One can see in the picture, Pooja Hegde is happily smiling while getting her hair done for the shoot. The actress is shooting for Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam and is clearly excited as she wraps up the shoot on a positive note.Â 

The makers of the film recently resumed the shoot in Hyderabad. After wrapping up Italy schedule of the film, the team is now shooting here. Radhe Shyam is said to be a period love story set in Europe. The teaser of the film was released on Prabhas' birthday and it has set high expectations. Pooja and Prabhas' sizzling chemistry is going to be one of the highlights besides exotic locations. The film has been made on a lavish budget and is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

Meanwhile, check out Pooja Hegde's latest picture below:Â 

Also Read: Nivetha Thomas shows Keratosis Pilaris on her arms in her latest stunning photo; Shraddha Srinath commentsÂ 

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde has a lot of films in the kitty including Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan and Telugu film Most Eligible Bachelor opposite Akhil Akkineni. Directed by Bhaskar, Most Eligible Bachelor is releasing on 14 January 2021 on an OTT platform.Â 

Credits :Instagram

