Pooja Hegde shares a post about her film Most Eligible Bachelor; Makers to unveil poster on July 29

The southern beauty Pooja Hegde revealed in her tweet that the latest poster of her upcoming drama called Most Eligible Bachelor will be out on July 29 at 1.30 PM. The makers of the south flick will reveal the latest poster of the film which is being termed as the poster which will unveil the Quarantine Life of the lead actors, Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni. The film, Most Eligible Bachelor is helmed by ace south director Bhaskar. The first look poster of the film was revealed some time back. It shows how, the lead actor Akhil Akkineni is crossing a street.

The first look poster of the gorgeous diva Pooja Hegde sees her in a stylish look and the fans were very impressed by Pooja Hegde's look from the upcoming film, Most Eligible Bachelor. The previous news reports stated that the film had some portions still pending to be shot. The film has reportedly been shot in New York. But, due to the COVID 19 situation, the makers of the Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni starrer had to stop their filming work. Now, some state governments have reportedly allowed for the filming and production work to begin.

Many filmmakers are reportedly looking forward to resume the shoot. Now, with the latest update on the upcoming film, Most Eligible Bachelor, the fans are hoping to see a fun poster. The poster will reportedly have a glimpse of the lead character's life from the southern film.

