Pooja Hegde shares a relatable PIC as she doses off in the gym after a tiring workout session

Pooja Hegde is one of the fittest actors and her toned body is proof of it. The actress uses various methods to exercise, right from heavyweight lifts, yoga asanas, boxing and pilates. Her dedication to a healthy lifestyle is so real that she never misses a day without working out. Today, however, she shared a situation from her workout session, which we all will surely relate to.

Pooja Hegde took to social media and shared a most relatable pic post pilates session. In the pic, we can see, pooja dosing off right in the gym as she had a long and tiring workout. An add to the pic is that for more 'comfy sleep and emotional support', she held on to her foam roller. Amidst all that, we just couldn't miss over Pooja's toned body, which is like total goals. Clad in a black sports bra and white biker tights short, the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actress pretty post her workout glow.

Pooja Hegde enjoys a massive fan following on social media of South and North Indian fans. The actress often shares bits and pieces of her daily life on social media, which fans enjoy a lot.

On the work front, Pooja is busy shooting for movies back to back. She is currently filming for the much anticipated period romance Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas. The actress is also working on the Telugu movie Acharya alongside Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal. Pooja will be seen opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the Tamil movie Beast. She also has SSMB28 lined up opposite Mahesh Babu.