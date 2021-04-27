  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Pooja Hegde shares a selfie as she updates about her COVID 19 situation: I'm doing good and have mild symptoms

Earlier Pooja Hegde, who was gearing up for Thalapathy 65 shoot, shared that she has home-quarantined.
4432 reads Mumbai Updated: April 27, 2021 11:58 am
Pooja Hegde shares a selfie as she updates about her COVID 19 situation: I'm doing good and have mild symptoms
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back. Nowadays after being tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, Pooja Hegde has shared a happy selfie of herself as she shared an update about her health condition. She thanked everyone for all the love and concern. "I am doing good and have mild symptoms. Ya'll make me smile. Love you."  Earlier, Pooja Hegde, who was gearing up for Thalapathy 65 shoot, shared that she has home-quarantined. 

"Hello everyone. This is to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols I have isolated and home-quarantined myself. I request all those who have come in contact with me recently to get tested too," Pooja wrote in a statement on Instagram. The actress also thanked her fans for all the support. "Thank you for your love and support I am currently recuperating well. Please stay home, stay safe and take care," she added. 

On the work front, Pooja Hegde has a lot of big-budget South and Bollywood films in the kitty. She is looking forward to a grand release of the Telugu movie Radhe Shyam, co-starring Prabhas. The film will release in all languages. 

The  Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo also has Cirkus, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is being directed by Rohit Shetty. 

Also Read | Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya postponed due to surge in COVID 19 cases; New release date to be announced soon

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Keerthy Suresh shares PHOTOS on Earth Day; Pooja Hegde expresses her gratitude to mother Earth
Thalapathy 65: Shooting of the Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer in Georgia to be wrapped up soon?
Pooja Hegde sends her fans virtual hugs and thanks them as she achieved THIS huge feat
Pooja Hegde wears her denim skirt THRICE this week & that's all the inspiration we need to repeat outfits
Pooja Hegde says she loves ‘doing nothing’ and shares a selfie; Gives us a glimpse of her ‘lazy day’
5 Times Samantha Akkineni, Pooja Hegde, Keerthy Suresh and others rocked THIS gorgeous summer trend