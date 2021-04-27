Pooja Hegde shares a selfie as she updates about her COVID 19 situation: I'm doing good and have mild symptoms

Earlier Pooja Hegde, who was gearing up for Thalapathy 65 shoot, shared that she has home-quarantined.

Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back. Nowadays after being tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, Pooja Hegde has shared a happy selfie of herself as she shared an update about her health condition. She thanked everyone for all the love and concern. "I am doing good and have mild symptoms. Ya'll make me smile. Love you." Earlier, Pooja Hegde, who was gearing up for Thalapathy 65 shoot, shared that she has home-quarantined.

"Hello everyone. This is to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols I have isolated and home-quarantined myself. I request all those who have come in contact with me recently to get tested too," Pooja wrote in a statement on Instagram. The actress also thanked her fans for all the support. "Thank you for your love and support I am currently recuperating well. Please stay home, stay safe and take care," she added.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde has a lot of big-budget South and Bollywood films in the kitty. She is looking forward to a grand release of the Telugu movie Radhe Shyam, co-starring Prabhas. The film will release in all languages.

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo also has Cirkus, co-starring and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is being directed by Rohit Shetty.

