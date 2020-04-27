Pooja Hegde shares a stunning memory from Paris; Says 'will live vicariously through the photo now'

The south siren Pooja Hegde looks breath-taking in the latest photo she shared on her Instagram profile. Check out the picture.

The Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actress Pooja Hegde shared a wonderful memory from her time in Paris. The south siren Pooja Hegde looks breath-taking in the latest photo she shared on her Instagram profile. Pooja writes in her post that she will live vicariously through that photo now. The Mohenjo Daro actress Pooja Hegde has been sharing some candid pictures from her time under Coronavirus lockdown. The sultry diva is known to be a foodie and has shared pictures of her enjoying some delicious food at home. On the work front, the Gaddalakonda Ganesh actress will be seen in Prabhas 20 alongside Baahubali actor.

Pooja will also star opposite Akhil Akkineni in the upcoming film Most Eligible Bachelor. The first look of the southern drama, Most Eligible Bachelor was very impressive. The first look poster of Pooja Hegde from the Akkineni starrer caught the attention of the fans and film audiences. Pooja's look is very funky and casual which is getting a good response from the fans. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media platforms. The gorgeous actress, Pooja Hegde had travelled to Georgia to shoot for Prabhas 20. The stunner shared some candid photos from her trip to Georgia, and the fans were delighted to see the pictures, of the diva.

Check out Pooja Hegde's post:

The fans and audience members are also very excited about Pooja Hegde's film alongside Baahubali star Prabhas. The fans and followers are eagerly waiting to see Pooja back on the big screen. The southern beauty last featured in Allu Arjun film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The film proved to be a mega success.

