Pooja Hegde shares a throwback BTS photo with Mahesh Babu and Vamshi Paidipally from the sets of Maharshi

In the photo, Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde can be seen engaging in a conversation with the director Vamshi Paidipally.

Tollywood film Maharshi is one of the most popular films of in the Telugu film industry. Featuring Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, the film even bagged two awards- under Best Choreography (Raju Sundaram) and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment Award during the 67th National Film awards. While the victory was celebrated by all Tollywood fans, Pooja Hegde has shared a little treat to her followers by sharing a throwback BTS photo from the film.

Sharing the photo, Pooja asked her fans to caption it. As soon as the photo came up online, her fans shared it across all social media platforms making it go viral in a jiffy. Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde is waiting for the release of two of her films. Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, has Prabhas as the male lead. She also has in her kitty Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni. It was announced recently by the makers of the Kollywood film tentatively titled Thalapathy 65 that the film will have Pooja Hegde as the leading lady.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu was last seen in super hit action drama Sarileru Neekevvaru. The Anil Ravipudi directorial also had Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead. He will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and S Thaman after seven years. It has Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. The makers have already wrapped up two schedules of the film.

