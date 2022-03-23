Pooja Hegde shares a throwback PHOTO in stylish winter look with pink fur top and blue denim

Like all of us, Pooja Hegde is too missing the winter days The Radhe Shyam actor took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo from the cold season. She can be seen posing in a pink fur top with boots and gloves. Pooja captioned her winter look as "Can it be winter again please #winterdays#throwback".

She is a trendsetter when it comes to fashion and repeatedly inspires numerous fans with her style statement.

Check out the picture below:

Pooja Hegde is constantly balancing between Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi projects and is awaiting multiple releases in 2022. She will be making a comeback to the Tamil cinema after almost a decade with Thalapathy Vijay-led dark comedy, Beast. This Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial will be out in the theatres from 13 April.

Apart from Beast, Pooja Hegde also has Salman Khan's Bhaijaan and Ranveer Singh's Cirkus in the pipeline.

Recently in a chat with IANS, she revealed the major reason behind doing Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. The star was quoted saying, "I have to mention that in our house even though all of us love watching Rohit sir's films because they are super entertaining, my father is the biggest fan of Rohit Shetty. My father is one of those movie buffs in the house who live with the character, behave like them for as long as one week post the watching of the movie. After we watched the film 'Singham', my dad got a temporary 'Singham' tattoo and 'Aata Majhi Satakli' was his takiya kalam for few days".

Also Read: Adhira teaser: Prashanth Varma gears up to create his superhero universe