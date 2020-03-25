Pooja Hegde shares a throwback PIC of wind gushing through her hair, Urges fans to stay happy during lockdown

Pooja Hedge has shared a throwback monochrome picture as she enjoys her self-quarantine period. She has also shared an important message for all her fans.

The entire world has realized the importance of self-quarantine and social distancing amid the Coronavirus crisis. Numerous countries including India have resorted to lockdowns so that the people remain safe and healthy. Just like the government authorities and other organizations, our beloved celebs from the entertainment industry have also taken the initiative to spread awareness among their fans by keeping them posted on social media - be it by sharing a fitness video or be it by sharing some important message.

Pooja Hegde is the latest celeb to communicate with her fans through social media. The actress has shared a throwback picture on her Instagram handle along with a strong message. It happens to be a monochrome picture in which the winds are gushing through her hair as she poses for the camera clad in an all-white dress with dramatic sleeves. The kajal-rimmed eyes of the Maharshi actress further add to her beauty here.

Check out Pooja Hedge’s picture below:

However, she has also shared a message along with the same that reads, “It’s time to lay back, feel the breeze, stay happy and stay positive.” It’s great to see how celebs like Pooja Hegde have been trying to spread awareness directly or indirectly through their social media posts about the need to stay in self-quarantine for the time being. On the professional front, the actress has kick-started this year with a blast with the hit movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-starring Allu Arjun. She has some important projects coming up including Jaan which also features Prabhas.

Credits :Instagram

