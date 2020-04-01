Pooja Hegde shares a throwback picture of her enjoying the cold & pink Christmas in Vienna; Take a look

The southern beauty who last featured in the film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo looks beautiful in a maroon jacket in the Christmas markets of Vienna.

The south siren Pooja Hegde shared a stunning picture of herself enjoying the cold & pink Christmas in Vienna on her Instagram account. The sultry diva writes in her post that she thought to herself innocently that the year 2020 will turn out to be a good year. The southern beauty who last featured in the film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo looks beautiful in a maroon jacket in the Christmas markets of Vienna. The actress won everyone's hearts with her terrific performance in the Allu Arjun starrer. The film was helmed by ace director Trivikram Srinivas.

There is a strong buzz that the south siren will be sharing screen space with Suriya in an upcoming film. There is no official update on the news, but fans are hoping that they get to see Suriya alongside Pooja Hegde. The talented actress who recently shot for the south film starring Prabhas in Georgia said during an Instagram live with Pinkvilla that she enjoyed herself thoroughly while shooting with Prabhas for the film. The south drama is touted to be a period flick based in Europe. The latest news update stated that when the Coronavirus situation is under control, the cast and crew will head back to Europe to complete the shoot.

Check out the Instagram post by Pooja Hegde:

There is no official announcement about the film's shooting schedule amid the Coronavirus scare across the globe. The gorgeous actress Pooja Hegde will also feature opposite Akhil Akkineni in the south drama Most Eligible Bachelor. The first look of the film has generated a lot of curiosity among the fans and the film audiences.

