Pooja Hegde shares throwback travel pic; Rakul Preet says 'smile on perils past' as she posts mesmerising pic

Pooja Hegde, one of the busiest actresses in the film industry is missing travelling as she is occupied with the shooting of her upcoming films. The stunner took to Instagram and shared a pretty throwback photo of herself from a European holiday. One can see, Pooja is sporting a white sweater with her hair tied half in a ponytail. Captioning the photo, she wrote, "Experiences over things… ALWAYS #wanderlust #travel #throwback."

Pooja's travel pics will always ignite the wanderlust in you and her latest throwback post is all about it. This photo of Pooja Hegde was clicked while she was in Europe for the shooting of Prabhas co-starrer Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam will release on 14th January 2022.

Take a look at Pooja Hegde's latest Instagram post:

On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh has yet again treated us with a mesmerising photo on Instagram and we cannot get enough of this stunning click. From her infectious smile to perfect hair, Rakul is looking every bit gorgeous in this photo.

Sharing it on IG, she wrote, "Look back and smile on perils past"

On the work front, Rakul is currently in London for the shooting of an untitled project co-starring . The film is touted to be an intense thriller and is being directed by Ranjit Tewari.

