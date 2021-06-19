Pooja Hegde shares unseen childhood photo and it is a rare treat to her fans

In the throwback photo, Pooja Hegde can be seen having a fun time with her brother Rishabh Hegde.

Pooja Hegde is one of the busiest actresses in the entertainment industry. With her tremendous acting skills and stylish looks, the actress has occupied a permanent position in the limelight. In her recent Instagram story, the pan Indian star shared a childhood photo with her brother and took a walk down the memory lane. Well, it goes without saying that she is one adorable kid and cure as a button.

Sharing the photo, Pooja wrote, “I guess I had irresistible cheek”. Meanwhile, Pooja has three films in her pipeline. Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, has Prabhas as the male lead. Pooja Hegde’s glimpse as a princess from the historic fiction film took the internet by a storm when the makers released a short video clip.

See the photo here:

She also has in her kitty Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni. The film’s release was postponed several times owing to the COVID 19 pandemic. It was announced recently by the makers of the Kollywood film tentatively titled Thalapathy 65 that the film will have Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Starring Vijay as the male lead, the film will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The makers started the film’s shooting schedule last month in Georgia. Recently, Vijay’s photos from Chennai surfaced online and it is anticipated that they have wrapped up a schedule. More details about the film are expected to be made soon.

