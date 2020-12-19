Pooja Hegde shines like a star in puffy white dress & flaunts her radiant smile; Take a look

Taking to her Instagram space, Pooja Hegde has been sharing photos from the birthday bash of producer Dil Raju.

Pooja Hegde was one of the top South stars who took part in the birthday bash of ace producer of Tollywood Dil Raju. She has been sharing photos with the other stars who were present there in the event. While yesterday she shared a photo with Mahesh Babu and Vamshi calling it a Maharshi reunion, today she shared a photo of herself flaunting her attire that she wore for the film.

On the work front, Pooja was last seen playing the female lead in Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The super hit film increased her fan base. The film was a megahit venture although it had locked horns with Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna’s Sarileru Neekevvaru. Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun’s song Butta Bomma from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo was highly popular and it keeps making new records every now and then.

See her post here:

Also Read: Suriya gets papped in comfy casuals as he steppes out of his home; See PHOTOS

She will be next seen sharing the screen space with Prabhas in Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is bankrolled by UV Creations. Recently, the makers revealed that they have resumed with the shooting after it was stopped for more than five months. They also recently shared the film’s first look poster, which was regal. Radhe Shyam will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. Reportedly, the makers are eyeing to release it in 2021. She also has in her kitty, a film with Akhil Akkineni. Titled Most Eligible Bachelor, the film is touted to be a romantic drama.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×