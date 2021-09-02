Pooja Hegde on Sidharth Shukla's demise: So upsetting losing someone at such a young age

Pooja Hegde is in shock and upset about TV actor Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise. Taking to Twitter, Pooja Hegde wrote, "Sad to hear about Sidharth Shukla. I didn’t know him personally, but so upsetting losing someone at such a young age. Sending his family loads of love and light in these hard times. R.I.P."

Known for winning hosted Bigg Boss 13, TV actor Sidharth Shukla passed away today of a heart attack. He was 40. The Hindi TV show Balika Vadhu fame Sidharth took his last breathe while on the way to the hospital. "He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," the senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI.

Many celebrities from the film and TV industry are in shock and cannot believe Sidharth is no more. South stars like R Madhavan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakul Preet Singh and many others have offered condolences to Sidharth's family on social media.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh tweeted, "I’m shocked beyond words !! Cannot process this !! My heart goes out to his family gone too soon #RIP Siddharth Shukla .."

Sye Raa actress Tamannaah Bhatia is also in shock and cannot believe Siddharth Shukla’s passing. "Deeply saddened to hear the news of Siddharth Shukla’s passing. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," she tweeted.