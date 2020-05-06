Pooja Hegde is a sight to behold as she dons a grey cardigan in her latest PHOTO

Pooja Hegde has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she looks utterly stunning. Check out the picture.

Pooja Hegde is currently basking in the success of her latest release Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-starring Allu Arjun. The South diva’s career graph has witnessed an escalation owing to the success spree of her latest movies. Pooja who made her debut with the Tamil movie Mugamoodi in 2012 is currently considered one of the most bankable actresses of the South film industry. She has showcased her acting prowess in Bollywood too. The actress enjoys a massive fan base on social media now.

As we speak of this, Pooja has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle which is sure to grab the attention of all her fans. The Maharshi actress is seen wearing a loose grey-colored cardigan in which she looks undeniably pretty. She also lets down her hair and looks at the other side while posing gracefully for the camera. Well, Pooja’s caption is quite relatable with all of us right now which reads, “Me trying to figure out what to do with all this free time...any ideas."

Check out the picture below:

Pooja looks stunning as she opts for a peach makeup look with a light maroon lip color. On the professional front, the gorgeous diva will be collaborating with Baahubali star Prabhas for the first time in an upcoming movie that will be helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. She will also be seen alongside Akhil Akkineni in Most Eligible Bachelor which has been directed by Bhaskar. Pooja will be teaming up with for the Bollywood movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

