Pooja Hegde is a sight to sore eyes as she flaunts her pretty face in the latest selfie

Pooja Hegde is one of the most popular and busiest actresses in Tollywood and Bollywood. She is an avid social media user and enjoys a massive fan following and never leaves a moment to make her fans go all awestruck with her divine beauty. Now, the actress shared a selfie and it is nothing but all things beautiful.

Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram story and shared a selfie, where she can flaunt her pretty face as she waits for food. Clad in a silver puffer jacket, she posed for the selfie with a cute smile. Her subtle make-up, kohl eyes and pink lips will make you fall in love.

It just might be one of our favourite pictures of hers. Pooja looks absolutely pretty and we can't just stop looking, she is a perfect sore to the eyes. Take a look at the selfie here:

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde is waiting for the grand release of her pan-Indian film Radhe Shyam with Prabhas. The makers released a new single titled ‘Jaan Hai Meri’ in Hindi and E Raathale in Telugu and it is a nostalgic tale of love. Radhe Shyam will be available in theatres from 11 March.

Also Read: Jaan Hai Meri Song Out: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's electrifying chemistry takes Radhe Shyam track to another level

She also has Acharya, co-starring Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal, which is set for release on March 29. The actress is currently busy shooting for Thalapathy Vijay's Tamil movie Beast.