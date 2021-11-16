Pooja Hegde sizzles in 3 piece bikini set while vacationing in Maldives; Drops sensuous PHOTOS

Pooja Hegde is holidaying in the Maldives and yet again, she manages to set the internet on fire with her new photos in beachwear. One can see, Pooja Hegde sizzles in a three-piece bikini set as she drops these bold and beautiful photos on Instagram. Captioning it, she wrote, "Brave, Free & as Wild as the Sea…," followed by hashtags #gypsiesoul #sunset.

Pooja is clearly having a gala time on her much-needed vacation. She also posted a few photos from her dinner night and we are legit curious to know the human behind her gorgeous photos. Pooja doesn’t mind making heads turn with her hot photos and is ruling the hearts of the audience on social media.

Check out her photos below:

For dinner night, Pooja picked a black shell detailed dress by Staud clothing and looked breathtaking.

On the professional front, Pooja Hegde is working with the most celebrated mavericks and filmmakers. She awaits the release of the much-awaited film, Radhe Shyam co-starring Prabhas. The Pan-India project is releasing on 14 January 2022.

The stunner also has Thalapathy Vijay's Beast, Salman Khan starrer Bhaijaan, Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh, a cameo in Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya, and SSMB28 opposite Mahesh Babu.

