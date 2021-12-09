Pooja Hegde stuns in a short blue ruffle dress that makes for a perfect party number; SEE PICS

Pooja Hegde yet again leaves us stunned with her look in a pretty ruffle dress in the shade of black and blue by Shriya Som. Designer Ashwin Mawle took to Twitter to share a glimpse of Pooja Hegde’s look that we cannot stop talking about. Sharing the oomph-worthy pictures, the designer tweeted as, "THE S T U N N ER".

The Housefull 4 actress can be seen wearing a short black and blue dress with ruffles all across. The look was completed with light brown matt lipstick and smokey eyes. The dress is by designer Shriya Som and the picture is credited to photographer Venu Rasuri.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Pooja Hegde has some big movies like Radhe Shyam, Beast, Cirkus and Acharya in her kitty. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Cirkus will see Bollywood star Ranveer Singh in a double role for the first time. Along with Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hedge, the film will also star Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead. Cirkus is slated to hit the silver screen on 15 July 2022.

Pooja Hegde’s another talked about project is Radha Krishna Kumar’s Radhe Shyam. The film starring Prabhas in the lead role is ready for a theatrical release on 14 January 2022.

Pooja Hegde was recently seen in director Bommarillu Bhaskar’s latest outing Most Eligible Bachelor also starring Akhil Akkineni In the lead. The film managed to garner some good numbers at the box office, turning out to be a commercial success. After securing her position in the South film industry, the actress is also creating a space for herself among the Hindi speaking audience.

