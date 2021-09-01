Pooja Hegde slips into perfect white dress as she interacts with fans for clocking big milestone on Instagram

Pooja Hegde is undoubtedly one of the most popular actresses in the film industry. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often gives glimpses of her personal and professional lives. From beautiful pictures, cool yoga poses, movie updates to her daily habits, Pooja's Insta has it all about her. On Tuesday, Pooja marked a huge milestone as she became the most followed actress on social media with 15 Million followers.

To celebrate this big milestone, Pooja interacted with her fans with a session on Instagram. The actress slipped into a perfect white dress for the live interaction. The blueprinted flowers on the white dress look like a total-worthy outfit for an evening date or dinner with friends. She also kept her makeup minimal, which is complementing the dress very well.

Pooja answered various questions, which were asked by her fans in the live session. She also opened up about her upcoming projects as well. On Tuesday, as part of the celebrations, the Acharya actress introduced us to her team, which includes her hairstylist, makeup artist, cook, assistant, and costume assistant in a quirky video.

On occasion of hitting 15 MILLION on Insta, i thought, let me introduce u to my crazy team, the ones tht have been with me frm after DJ to nw Beast. So grateful for this lot, u all make juggling 4 times at 1 time luk easy. Here goes…Team Pooja Hegde To my fans LOVE YOU SO MUCH pic.twitter.com/D8sEZXFblL — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) September 1, 2021

On the work front, Pooja is busy shooting for movies back to back. She is currently filming for the much anticipated period romance Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas. The actress is also working on the movie Acharya with Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Kajal Aggarwal. Pooja will be seen opposite Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay for the movie Beast. She also has the movie SSMB28 lined up opposite Mahesh Babu.