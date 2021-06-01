  1. Home
Pooja Hegde spends quality time with her grandmother amid COVID 19; Calls it ‘basic needs’; VIDEO

South star Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram story to post a heartwarming video of her leaning her head on her grandmother's lap. Take a look.
Mumbai
With the commencement of the second wave of Coronavirus, the country has been in a grim situation. The prolonged pandemic has made people anxious for what’ll come next. People have been trying to follow the Covid-19 safety guidelines and staying indoors. In the last few weeks, the vaccination drives in the country have been ramped up. As a result, several stories of people reuniting or spending time with their family members have come forward. Actress Pooja Hegde often shares photos and videos of her family members.

The actress frequently keeps her fans updated with the nitty-gritty of her daily life. Amid the pandemic, the diva got some time off from her busy schedule to spend time with her grandmother. The actress took to her Instagram handle to shower love on her beloved grandma in the cutest way possible. She shared a video of herself in which she can be seen leaning her head on her grandmother’s lap and casting a wide smile. She also put a ‘Basic Needs’ sticker on her story to summarize her emotions along with the heartwarming post. The adorable video of the duo is bound to make anyone gush.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja has a few projects lined up. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus which also stars Ranveer Singh. Besides this, the actress is also awaiting the release of three Telugu films, Acharya, Radhe Shyam, and Most Eligible Bachelor. Apart from this, the star is also shooting for Thalapathy 65.

Credits :Pooja Hegde Instagram

