Pooja Hegde spills the beans about Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam's release date

Pooja Hegde is currently working on a pan-Indian film titled Radhe Shyam, co-starring Prabhas. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is one of the most anticipated films of Indian cinema. The film already has a huge fan following and Pooja Hegde never leaves a moment to excite fans by sharing small updates every now and then. Radhe Shyam would have been released in just a few days but due to the pandemic, all the plans are thwarted. As fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Radhe Shyam, Pooja Hegde opened up it and shared a major detail.

Pooja Hegde spilled beans about Radhe Shyam's release date to a leading tabloid. She stated that, ''We still have a small portion left to shoot. The pending shoot will be wrapped up in 7-10 days. The makers will take the final call on the release date after normalcy is restored.'' She also further said, "Prabhas is doing a romantic after a really long time, and so am I. Radhe Shyam is a mature love drama. I’m excited about the film."

Radhe Shyam is set against the backdrop of Europe in the 1980s and features Prabhas as Vikram Aditya and Pooja Hegde as Prerna. The big-budget romantic drama features an ensemble cast with the likes of Priyadarshi, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan in pivotal roles. The film is jointly produced by UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Movies.Radhe Shyam is being made simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, while being dubbed in Tamil and Malayalam.