Pooja Hegde spills the beans on Beast; Shares interesting details about Thalapathy Vijay

During the release of Prabhas co-starrer Pan-India film Radhe Shyam, Pooja Hegde also shared a few interesting details about her upcoming Tamil film, Beast. We asked Pooja what the audience should expect out of Beast since she has almost finished the shooting for Nelson Dilipkumar directorial. The stunner replies, "It is going to be a mad ride".

She further added, "knowing Nelson sir as a director, you will laugh and expect Doctor (Sivakarthikeyan starrer) meets Thalapathy Vijay kind of film".

Pooja went on to share a few lesser-known facts about Vijay as well and it speaks volumes about his stardom. Sharing her experience of working with the Master actor, Pooja said, "It was amazing. He is so kind and I think is the hardest working actor I have worked with. He has done 64 films and is still so kind. Comes early on sets and is there till pack-up. He doesn't go in his vanity and is always outside. I have never seen someone like this, so hardworking. He really lets other people shine and is so comfortable about it. That's why he is a superstar".

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress also confessed that keeping herself away from Hindi cinema for a long time after Mohenjo Daro was a conscious move for reasons.

"It has been a conscious move for sure. Mohenjo Daro was a great debut...no question about it and it had Hrithik Roshan with Ashutosh Gowarikar directing it. It was just wow and there was no thinking that it wouldn't do well. However, when you don't come from a filmy background and when your first film doesn't do well, it takes you back, a little...but I had to move on and I was getting really good films down south. I did Houseful then which helped me to get a film with Salman Khan. So every step has led me to where I'm right now. The best part is South, I would say gave me so much, loved me, accepted and gave me strength. I never thought that what if I wouldn't be seen for 2 years in Hindi. I was always ok. Now, I think lines have blurred".

