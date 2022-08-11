Pooja Hegde stuns in casuals as she returns from vacay; Tamannaah Bhatia aces layering with co-ord at airport

Pooja Hegde, who was on a long vacation in New York, has returned to India. On Thursday morning, she was clicked in Mumbai as she returned from her vacation. The actress stunned in a casual look and gave us major goals. She wore boyfriend ripped jeans with a white crop top and looked pretty as always. With minimal make-up and a luxe bag, Pooja completed her casual yet stylish airport look.

Pooja Hegde was thronged with fans at the airport. She not only graciously interacted with them but also clicked selfies and made their day. The actress was all smiles as she spoke with her fans at the airport.

On the work front, Pooja will soon star alongside Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda in the pan-India flick, Jana Gana Mana. She will also play the female lead in Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB28.

Tamannaah Bhatia, another South diva, was also papped at the Mumbai airport. She made a strong case for travel look as she served a chic look in layering and co-ord sets. The actress dressed up in a yellow co-ord set and teamed it up with a long matching striped jacket. While she made a statement with her outfit, the actress added oomph to the look with no makeup.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia's lineup includes director Nagashekar’s romantic entertainer titled Gurthunda Seethakalam. She will be sharing the screen with Satyadev in the remake of the Kannada film, Love Mocktail.

Recently, during an interactive session with fans on Twitter, Tamannaah Bhatia hinted at a special dance number with Chiranjeevi in Godfather. A fan asked if they can expect a dance number with her and 'boss' Chiranjeevi in Bholaa Shankar. The actress didn't deny it but in fact hinted that audiences will not be disappointed.