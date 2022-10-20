Pooja Hegde suffers a 'Ligament tear'; Shares PHOTO of her injured foot

Recently, Pooja Hegde celebrated her 32nd birthday on the sets of her Bollywood drama Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in the presence of Salman Khan and Venkatesh Daggubati. The clip of the celebration also made it to the internet and was adored by fans.

Pooja Hegde is under the weather. The Radhe Shyam actress has suffered a ligament tear in her foot. Sharing a picture of the injured foot with a bandage, she penned on Instagram, "Ohkayyy then Ligament tear." Well, now the star will be on rest.

Furthermore, Pooja Hegde has been paired with Mahesh Babu in Trivikram Srinivas' directorial SSMB28. The untitled movie marks the second collaboration of the co-stars after the 2019 movie, Maharshi. Coming to the technical crew of the movie, Navin Nooli is heading the editing department, and S Thaman is on board the team as the music composer for SSMB28. Meanwhile, PS Vinod has cranked the camera for the drama. Financed by S. Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations, the venture has already created a lot of hype among movie buffs.

She will also play the female lead in Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda starrer Jana Gana Mana. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the drama is yet to go on the floors.

In addition to this, Pooja Hegde also has the Ranveer Singh-led Hindi drama Cirkus in the making.With her foot injury, it remains to be seen when will the actress be able to get back to work.

Pinkvilla wishes Pooja Hegde a speedy recovery.

