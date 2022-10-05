Pooja Hegde suffers from 'Garba FoMo', dances in her vanity: WATCH
As the Garba fever comes to an end, Pooja Hegde shared a video of her playing Garba in her vanity.
The festive season has gripped the entire country and the celebrities are also not far away. Recently, Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video of playing Garba in her vanity to get rid of the Garba FoMo. Dropping the clip, she captioned the post as, "Garba night in the vanity...When you have to shoot every day and you have Garba FoMo." This candid video of the Beast actress is highly relatable.
Yesterday, she was clicked by the shutterbugs outside the gym in Mumbai. The diva looked stunning in her workout attire comprising a jacket, a blue crop top and black leggings. She enhanced her look with open tresses and black shades and flaunted those perfectly toned abs.
Check out the video below:
Up next, Pooja Hegde will be seen opposite Mahesh Babu in Trivikram Srinivas' SSMB28. After successfully concluding the primary schedule of the film, the makers are reportedly planning to commence the second schedule by 10 October this year. While the first schedule only included the superstar, the second schedule is also likely to have Pooja Hegde on board. Prior to this, Pooja Hegde had shared screen space with Mahesh Babu in the 2019 movie, Maharshi.
In addition to this, Pooja Hegde will play the leading lady alongside Liger star Vijay Deverakonda in Puri Jagannadh's forthcoming action entertainer Jana Gana Mana. The announcement for the film garnered a lot of eyeballs. VD was seen coming out of a chopper, donning an army uniform. Meanwhile, the project has not gone on the floors yet.
On the other hand, her Bollywood lineup includes Salman Khan-led Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Ranveer Singh-fronted Cirkus.
