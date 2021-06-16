Pooja Hegde sweats it out in the gym & shares her inspiring fitness routine; See VIDEO

South beauty Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram handle to share an inspiring video of herself working out. Check out the details.

Pooja Hegde is one of the most popular stars in the Bollywood and South Film industry. The diva enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles and often posts beautiful pictures of herself. Fans absolutely adore the actress for her charming personality. Apart from being recognized for her stellar performances in numerous films, the actress also shares inspiring fitness routines on her personal Instagram handle. Today, the actress gave her army of fans a glimpse of her motivating gym workout on the social media site.

With the lockdown restrictions lifting in numerous places, many celebrities from the Bollywood and Television industries have been spotted heading out in the city. Several stars have been snapped while going to the gym. Now, Pooja took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself sweating it out in the gym. In the short clip, we can see the actress doing a leg workout with a song playing in the background. We can see her wearing adorable pony tails and donning a plain black top paired with white pants in the video. The fitness routine will certainly impress anyone who watches it.

Take a look at the video HERE

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Pooja has a few projects in her kitty. The actress will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus next to . Apart from this, the star is also waiting to release three Telugu films, including Acharya, Radhe Shyam, and Most Eligible Bachelor. Besides this, the star is also shooting for Thalapathy 65.

Credits :Pooja Hegde Instagram

