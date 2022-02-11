Pooja Hegde takes family trip after 13 long years; Shares perfect holiday PHOTO

Pooja Hegde has been winning hearts in both South and Bollywood. Now, the Radhe Shyam star has embarked on her first family trip to the Maldives in 13 years. The actress shared a perfect holiday picture on her Instagram handle where all the members are seen posing on a yacht.

Pooja donned a white crop top paired with blue bell-bottoms as her outfit of the day and she nailed the look just like every other. The photo was captioned as, “Finally! Our first family vacation after 13 years. Long overdue and a much-needed one”. The admirers of the star are in awe of this holiday picture and filled the comment section with wishes and heart emojis.

Check out the post below:

Pooja Hegde is often papped outside her Pilates class in chic workout attires and just two days ago, the actress was spotted after an intense workout session. She was seen wearing a crop top with a jacket and a designer bag.

Coming to her professional commitments, the actress is working on Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast right now. The film is already creating a lot of buzz with its songs and other snippets. Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde will be sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu in a project tentatively titled SSMB28. Trivikram Srinivas will be directed the pair in the film.

Her most awaited film remains pan-Indian venture Radhe Shyam. The Prabhas starrer will be released in theatres today.