Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia to Samantha; 5 Times South beauties wore pleated skirt everyone is OBSESSED with

Metallic and pleated midi skirts are in trend again and clearly, our South beauties can't get enough of it. For the past two years, pleated skirts have turned into a big trend. From to , many biggies have flaunted their love for these skirts. Recently, South and Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde picked pleated skirt for a star-studded party in Hyderabad and she made a statement in it. The stunned looked every bit stylish and comfortable in it as she paired with a white top.

For all the skirt enthusiast, here's a look at the top trend that is a perfect pick for the party season:

1. Pooja Hegde: Looking for a little dose of happiness? Take a look at Pooja Hegde's latest look in a pastel pleated skirt and it is all you need this party season. It is a super easy-breezy and chic fashion piece that Pooja paired with a balloon sleeves top. She completed her look with heels and a silver box clutch. Also, just look at how they're full of personality!

2. Samantha Akkineni: Samantha Akkineni is being a trendsetter and how! Sam opted this popular metallic skirt for a promotional event. She paired it with a shirt and black heels, thus giving a semi-formal touch to her look. Perfect to wear from meeting to date night!

3. Tamannaah Bhatia: Tamannaah Bhatia's look in neon is something to look up to. This high-waist midi skirt is all you need to stand out from the crowd this New Year's eve. Tamannaah paired with super cute off-shoulder top.

4. Rashmika Mandanna: The Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna shared a picture of herself sporting a green skirt paired with jacket style white collared top. Statement earrings and basic on-point makeup completed her look. What do you think of this look of hers? Let us know in the comment section below.

5. Shruti Haasan: Take a cue from Shruti Haasan's airport look in a bold pink pleated skirt that she paired with a black t-shirt. Despite keeping it simple and travel friendly, the look is full of glamour and exuberance.

Which is your favourite look of all? Let us know in the comment section below.

