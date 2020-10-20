  1. Home
Pooja Hegde teases fans about an exciting update on the upcoming Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam; WATCH

The latest video post shared by Pooja Hegde has got the fans and film audiences very curious and intrigued about the upcoming surprise.
The gorgeous diva Pooja Hegde shared a video post on her Instagram account about her upcoming film Radhe Shyam which features Prabhas in the lead. The Instagram post shared by the southern beauty Pooja Hegde reads, "Something exciting coming up tomorrow ! ☺️ Watch this space #RadheShyamSurprise #dontkeepcalm @actorprabhas @director_radhaa @manojinfilm @uvcreationsofficial."

The stunning actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles. The latest video post shared by the sultry siren has got the fans and film audiences very curious and intrigued about what the will be. The video sees the female lead of the upcoming romance saga, Pooja Hegde talking about the surprise and that the fans and followers should be watching for the exciting update that will be revealed tomorrow. The film Radhe Shyam is helmed by ace director Radha Krishna Kumar.

Check out the post

The makers of the upcoming film with Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead is a pure romance drama. The makers of Radhe Shyam released the first look poster of the highly anticipated film some time back. The fans and audience members are eagerly looking forward to watching the film on the big screen. The makers recently resumed the filming of the work after it was stopped due to the COVID 19 crisis.

Credits :Pooja Hegde's Instagram

