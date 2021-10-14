Pooja Hegde thanks fans for sweet birthday wishes, says ‘your love keeps me going’

South diva Pooja Hegde recently turned a year older on Wednesday, October 13. On the special occasion of her birthday, fans from all across the country took to social media to shower immense love on the actress. It wasn’t just netizens but wishes from prominent South celebs also flooded social media. Now, just a day after her birthday, Pooja Hedge expressed that she was ‘overwhelmed’ with the response she received online.

Taking to Instagram, the South actress penned a heartwarming note for all her well-wishers and fan clubs across the country. She said, “Thank you for all your Birthday wishes. I genuinely had the most memorable birthday this year. To my fans and fan clubs, your enthusiasm and love keeps me going. Birthday wishes kept pouring in and I was so overwhelmed. Thank you.” The diva coupled her note with inside photos from her birthday celebrations.

Take a look at it below:

In terms of work, Pooja Hegde will be next seen alongside Akhil Akkineni in the upcoming romantic flick, Most Eligible Bachelor. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to brace audiences for its premiere. Featuring Pooja and Akhil Akkineni in the lead roles, the movie is bankrolled by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma under the banner of GA2 Pictures. The production of the film was stalled amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, after facing several delays, the movie is slated for its release on October 15, 2021.

