Pooja Hegde ticks off another dream from her list as she shoots with Amitabh Bachchan; Shares a candid photo

Pooja Hegde is on a roll with back to back big-budget projects in the kitty. After the success of Most Eligible Bachelor co-starring Akhil Akkineni, Pooja Hegde has geared up for the release of Radhe Shyam. Amidst everything, she has ticked off another dream from her list as she shoots with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Sharing a candid picture with Big B from the sets of their upcoming project, Pooja wrote on Instagram, "The man. The Legend. Shooting with him is a dream I can finally tick off my dream list. Enough said. Stay tuned for more.., followed by a hashtag #whendreamscometrue." One can see, Big B is sporting grey moustache and formal look with suspenders while Pooja looks super happy in a casual look. This picture has set high curiosity among their fans.

Take a look:

Only recently, a fan asked Pooja her dream to work with and she immediately replied on twitter saying, With the one and only @SrBachchan sir. Hope this comes true someday."

With the one and only @SrBachchan sir. Hope this comes true someday https://t.co/5XshS1CwCD — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) October 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Pooja has Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast, Salman Khan starrer Bhaijaan and Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh.

The stunner plays a cameo in Chiranjeevi's Acharya and is looking forward to the grand release of Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas. Her next, SSMB28 opposite Mahesh Babu is yet to go on floors.