Pooja Hegde, Trivikram Srinivas, Sushant look dashing as they join Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’s reunion bash

In the photos, the cast and crew of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo were seen having a reunion on the first anniversary of the film's release.

On the first year anniversary of megahit Tollywood film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, the case and crew of the film had a reunion bash and the photos of the event are here for the fans to enjoy. In the photos, the film’s lead actors Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde were seen sharing a seater, while actor Sushant was seen making an entry at the event. Director Trivikram Srininivas was also seen in the photos.

See the photos here:

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas the movie has a huge ensemble cast including Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Sathyaraj in the supporting roles. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo was released as a Sankranti special and it locked horns with Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru. Both the films turned out to be huge hits.

The song Butta Bomma from the film has been making and breaking records every now and then. The family entertainer has music composed by Thaman and it was jointly produced by S Radhakrishna and Allu Aravind. Last month, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo was trending on the micro blogging website after it became the 7th most watched trailer on IMDb’s 20 most watched movie trailers of 2020. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa directed by Sukumaran, which has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. Pooja Hegde, on the other hand, has a magnum opus in her kitty titled Radhe Shyam, which has Prabhas as the lead actor. She also has a romantic drama with Akhil Akkineni titled Most Eligible Bachelor.

