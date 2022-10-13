Pooja Hegde turns 32: Rings in her birthday with Salman Khan on sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

In the video, the birthday star is making the two stalwarts eat the cake, and following this, Salman Khan is heard saying, “beautiful, lovely.” Posting the clip on Twitter, the makers captioned it, “Wishing the gorgeous @hegdepooja a very Happy Birthday from the team of #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan."

Pooja Hegde is currently busy shooting for her Bollywood project, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan along with Salman Khan. As she turned 32 today, the Radhe Shyaram actress chose to celebrate her birthday with the team of her next film. A video of Salman Khan and Venkatesh Daggubati cutting the cake with the diva and singing "Happy Birthday" song for her on the film’s set has surfaced on social media.

Talking about celebrating a working birthday, Pooja Hegde was quoted saying to IANS, “I think there wouldn’t be a better way to step into a new year, doing what I love, shooting. Plus on set birthdays have its own fun.”

Touted to be an action-packed entertainer, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is helmed by Farhad Samji and bankrolled by Salman Khan Films production house. Her Bollywood lineup further includes Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus.

In addition to this, Pooja Hegde will also be sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu in Trivikram Srinivas' directorial SSMB28. The co-stars are working together for the second time after their 2019 movie, Maharshi.

She has also been roped in as the leading lady opposite Liger star Vijay Deverakonda in Puri Jagannadh's directorial Jana Gana Mana. Meanwhile, the drama is yet to go on the floors.

Pooja Hegde is working with some of the biggest names in the industry right now, strengthening her position.

