Pooja Hegde turns up the glam quotient in a backless black dress; See PIC

After back-to-back successful films like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Maharshi, Pooja Hegde is one of the popular and bankable actresses now in both the industries Tollywood and Bollywood. The actress has a bunch of big films coming up to grab into our success list. Pooja Hegde is an avid social media user and enjoys a huge fan following. The actress often shares a glimpse of her daily life, from shoot shenanigans to hot photoshoot diaries, from vacation photos to workout videos, she maintains a close relationship with her fans and followers. Today, yet again, Pooja took the internet on fire with the latest picture, which is smoking hot.

Pooja Hegde took to the Instagram story and shared a photo of herself flaunting her back with a backless dress. The actress looks stunning in the sequin black backless dress and those killer looks can literally take anyone's heart. Her smokey makeup and long tresses added oomph to the entire look. She is literally too hot to handle in the latest photo and fans are mesmerized with her beauty.

Take a look at the photo here:

On the work front, Pooja Hegde is co-starring with the Rebel Star Prabhas in Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film is set in the backdrop of 1980s Paris, featuring Prabhas as Vikram Aditya and Pooja Hegde as Prerna. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are pairing up for the first time as a romantic couple in Radhe Shyam and the fans are eagerly waiting for the release. The film is slated to release for Sankranti, January 14, 2022. She also has another romantic flick with Akhil Akkineni, titled Most Eligible Bachelor, which is awaiting release but has been postponed. The actress also doing a Tamil film with Thalapathy Vijay titled Beast. With these three movies in her pocket, she is all set to rock another successful year in her career.