Pooja Hegde turns up the heat in green while posing on tennis court - PIC

Pooja Hegde, who has made a successful transition from South cinema to Bollywood, is currently on a vacation that coincides perfectly with her birthday celebrations.

However, she continues to captivate fans and followers alike with her engaging social media presence.

The Beast actress recently shared stunning photos on her Instagram in which she is seen posing on a tennis court, radiating charm in her green tennis attire. She captioned the post, "This one's for Federer #tennis #epicday."

Check out the post below

The DJ actress is seen wearing a green tennis frock paired with black sunglasses. She is posing with a tennis racket and sports white and black sneakers. Fans have been going ga-ga over these pictures and expressed admiration.

Pooja's Vacation Pics

Before sharing these tennis court pictures, Pooja Hegde wooed us with some glamorous pictures in a pink monokini during her beach escapade. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress' recent vacation in the Maldives, featuring a stylish pink bikini and a serene beach backdrop caused a notable fan frenzy. Pooja continues to showcase her beauty and style across varied settings.

The video she shared, captioned "Tan lines and good times," reveals her sizzling beachside charm, leaving everyone captivated.

Check out the post below

Pooja Hegde on the professional front

Pooja Hegde's professional life has been equally bustling. Pooja Hegde is one of the most popular and sought-after actresses in India today. She has starred in several successful films in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada. She is known for her beauty, glamour, and acting skills.

Her last film, Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan (2023), with Salman Khan, garnered attention with its star-studded cast.

She was also slated to star alongside Mahesh Babu in Guntur Kaaram but had to opt out due to scheduling conflicts. The film is set for release on January 12, 2024.

Housefull 5 is now in production under the legendary banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, with a 2024 release date. This thrilling new installment in the Housefull franchise promises to deliver fun, amusement, and drama in equal measure. It includes an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Chunky Pandey.

ALSO READ: Pooja Hegde rocks a green bikini, offering the perfect Maldives beach-style inspiration