Pooja Hegde ‘twins with the ocean’ in another stunning PHOTO from her trip

Since the last couple of days, Pooja Hegde has been treating her fans with sneak peeks from her exotic family trip to the Maldives. From her mom’s 60th birthday celebration to yoga sessions to leisure time by the beach, the Beast star is enjoying her vacay to the fullest. The latest addition to this is another mesmerizing still by the actress. Posing in aqua blue attire, Pooja Hegde is standing by the ocean oozing her charm. The latest post by the star was captioned, “Twinning with the ocean”.

Previously, Pooja Hegde shared pictures from her mom Latha Hegde’s birthday bash. These pictures were captioned as “The table was set, the light was beautiful and we sat and celebrated alongside the ocean. Happy 60th Birthday Mom. Hope the birthday was as special as you”. She was seen setting the table in a stunning white co-ord dress. Other photos from the celebration included Pooja Hegde posing with her mother and a lavish family meal on a private beach by the ocean. The fans are adoring these posts by the Radhe Shyam actress and cannot wait to see more.

Check out the post below: