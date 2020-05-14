PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde unleashes her inner nerd as she finds solace in a graphic novel amidst lockdown

Pooja Hegde has turned to graphic novels in the midst of quarantine and her latest Instagram post is proof. Check out the picture.

It has been a long time since we have been under home quarantine for reasons we are sure every one of us is aware of. Lockdown has become inevitable in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic that has adversely affected every nook and corner of the world including India. In the midst of all this, people have resorted to various creative and productive stuff so as to keep themselves occupied during the quarantine period and their social media posts prove the same.

Southern beauty Pooja Hegde has also been making the most of her quarantine break by indulging in various activities at home. Recently, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress has shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she is seen reading a graphic novel. Pooja is seen wearing a mustard yellow top and blue denim shorts as she tries to find some solace by turning to novels amidst quarantine. She looks pretty sans makeup and this picture is proof. We are completely awestruck with her room’s ambiance with all the beautiful lights and matching interiors.

Check out Pooja Hegde’s Instagram below:

On the work front, Pooja Hegde had a stellar start earlier this year with the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-starring stylish star Allu Arjun. She will collaborate with Baahubali star Prabhas for an upcoming movie that has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. She has also been roped in opposite Akhil Akkineni in Most Eligible Bachelor that has been directed by Bhaskar. Pooja will venture into Bollywood again with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which also features .

