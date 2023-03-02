Pooja Hegde unwinds as she enjoys a carefree speedboat ride in Mumbai; Watch VIDEO

Pooja Hegde is a well-known name in the Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi film industries. She started her career as a model and participated in the 2010 I Am She–Miss India Universe pageant and became the second runner-up. The actress has a massive fan following and is very active on her social media handles. She always amazes her fans with her posts and pictures, making them swoon over her.

Currently, the Mohenjo Daro actress is in Mumbai and shared some pictures from her recent trip. She captioned the post as 'Home :heart:'.

Apart from this, she also posted a video on her Instagram story where she is seen enjoying a speedboat ride. She wore a tank top with a pair of trousers. Her hair was tied in a bun and she donned black shades that gave her a casual yet classy look.

About Pooja Hegde

Pooja has been a part of the Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi film industries for more than a decade now. In 2012, she made her Tamil debut with the film Mugamoodi and her Telugu debut in 2014 with Oka Laila Kosam.

She made her Bollywood debut in the year 2016 in Mohenjo Daro along with Hrithik Roshan. She then went on to act in other Bollywood movies like Housefull 4, Cirkus, and Radhe Shyam which were released in both Hindi and Telugu.

Some of her notable works are Duvvada Jagannadham in 2017, Maharshi in 2019, Gaddalakonda Ganesh in 2019, Housefull 4 in 2019, and Most Eligible Bachelor in 2021.



ALSO READ: Billi Billi song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan out: Fans approve Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde's fresh chemistry