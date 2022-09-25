Pooja Hegde unwinds in the cozy nook of her home as she reads a book; Saturday PIC
Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of her unwinding on her day off.
Pooja Hegde is juggling multiple projects at once right now. However, the Radhe Shyam actress makes the most of her time off from work. Yesterday, she took to her Instagram and dropped a sneak peek into her weekend plans. The Acharya star enjoyed her day off by cuddling up with a good book in a bathrobe. Her Saturday plans shell ideas on how to spend a perfectly relaxing weekend. This latest post was captioned, "Day off #unwind #home".
Up next, Pooja Hegde will be seen sharing screen space with superstar Mahesh Babu in director Trivikram Srinivas' film, tentatively titled SSMB28. The film went on floors recently and the team has already wrapped up the first schedule for the much-anticipated drama. During the primary schedule, Mahesh Babu shot some high-octane action sequences, choreographed by KGF fame stunt masters AnbAriv. Now, the second schedule of SSMB28 is expected to begin after Dussehra. It is reported that the leading lady of the movie, Pooja Hegde will also join the sets in the second schedule.
Check out the post below:
Pooja Hegde and Mahesh Babu had earlier worked together in the 2019 drama, Maharshi. Additionally, the Beast star is collaborating with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for the third time after the 2018 film Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, and the 2020 movie Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. Bankrolled by S Radhakrishna under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations, renowned music composer S Thaman has provided the music for SSMB28, while PS Vinod has cranked the camera.
In addition to this, Pooja Hegde will also be seen as the female lead in Puri Jagannadh's directorial, Jana Gana Mana alongside Vijay Deverakonda.
Meanwhile, her Bollywood lineup includes Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite Salman Khan and Cirkus along with Ranveer Singh.
Also Read: SSMB28: Mahesh Babu wraps up action packed first schedule; Pooja Hegde to join sets after Dussehra