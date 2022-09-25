Pooja Hegde unwinds in the cozy nook of her home as she reads a book; Saturday PIC

Pooja Hegde is juggling multiple projects at once right now. However, the Radhe Shyam actress makes the most of her time off from work. Yesterday, she took to her Instagram and dropped a sneak peek into her weekend plans. The Acharya star enjoyed her day off by cuddling up with a good book in a bathrobe. Her Saturday plans shell ideas on how to spend a perfectly relaxing weekend. This latest post was captioned, "Day off #unwind #home".

Up next, Pooja Hegde will be seen sharing screen space with superstar Mahesh Babu in director Trivikram Srinivas' film, tentatively titled SSMB28. The film went on floors recently and the team has already wrapped up the first schedule for the much-anticipated drama. During the primary schedule, Mahesh Babu shot some high-octane action sequences, choreographed by KGF fame stunt masters AnbAriv. Now, the second schedule of SSMB28 is expected to begin after Dussehra. It is reported that the leading lady of the movie, Pooja Hegde will also join the sets in the second schedule.