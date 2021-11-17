Pooja Hegde ups the fashion game as she dons a boho chic look in Maldives; Shares PHOTOS

Pooja Hegde is currently in Maldives and stunning the place with her drool-worthy outfits every day. Today, ain't any different as she has took fashion game to top notch with boho chic look and gave out major tropical vibes.

Pooja Hegde, who is an avid social media, filled her latest feed with sexy pics from Maldives in monokini, bikini, three piece swimsuit and whatnot. On Wednesday, the Ala Vaikunthapuramloo actress shared a photo of herself flaunting her boho chic look, which is all things stylish and steal worthy vacation attire. Pooja decked up in a tropical wide pants with brown bralette for her day out with the sun and the sea and looked absolutely stunning in it. With salty hair, nude make up, she added the must beach accessories such as sunglasses, a cute stone neck piece and tote bag. Her toned body looks so good and we are in love with this look.

Sharing the pics, Pooja Hegde wrote, "Tropical thunder." The comments section of Pooja Hegde's post was flooded with fire and heart emojis from fans and it is easy to see why.

Check out pics here:

Also Read: Pooja Hegde sizzles in 3 piece bikini set while vacationing in Maldives; Drops sensuous PHOTOS

On the professional front, Pooja Hegde has a bunch of big movies lined up and is busy shooting. She is currently busy filming for Tamil film Beast with Thalapathy Vijay. The actress is waiting the release of pan Indian film Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, which is set to hit theatres on January 14, 2022. Koratala Siva's action drama, Acharya with superstar Chiranjeevi is another ambitious project that Pooja will be seen in.