Pooja Hegde wears her denim skirt THRICE this week & that's all the inspiration we need to repeat outfits

Pooja Hegde's favourite go-to look revealed as actress makes a strong case for repeating outfits in a denim skirt.

Repeating outfits is no big deal these days. However, actors wearing the same outfit again has always managed to grab the eyeballs. There are a lot of celebrities who make the best use of their closet and their go-to fashion pieces. Be it at the airport, casual day out or at the gym, actors clearly love repeating outfits and be their comfy best. Recently, Pooja Hegde grabbed our attention by wearing the same denim skirt thrice in the week.

Sartorial re-runs is a trend and no longer a faux pas. From , Kareena Kapoor Khan to Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, a lot of actresses have been repeating outfits. Recently, Pooja Hegde was papped wearing a super comfy and stylish denim skirt thrice in a week and we are all hearts. The Radhe Shyam actress decided to break the rules by proving that it is cool to repeat! Pooja was spotted recently outside her house in Mumbai wearing a denim skirt with a sleeveless white tee and an oversized jacket. She kept it cool and comfy by teaming it with a pair of shoes.

Later in the night, she was spotted wearing the same outfit at the airport. While airport fashion is a thing, Pooja decided to be herself and was seen nailing her morning to night look with ease and confidence.

Later in the same week, Pooja decided to wear the same denim skirt at the airport. She teamed it with a basic tee and orange overshirt shirt. We loved it! We appreciate her way of setting realistic fashion goals without going OTT.

Pooja Hegde wears her denim skirt 3 times this week and that's all the inspiration we need to repeat outfits! Meanwhile, share your thoughts in the comment section below.

