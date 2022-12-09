Pooja Hegde wears her pink dress with kolhapuri chappals and that makes for the ideal lunch date pick

Pooja Hegde is one of the busiest actresses in the South. The Radhe Shyam star creates headlines every time she makes an appearance. Today as well, the diva was captured in Mumbai outside a dubbing studio. She looked as stunning as ever in a short pink dress with Kolhapuri chappals and black shades. Her skin looked radiant in the no-makeup look, while her ankle cast was also visible during her latest appearance. It seems like the star is still on the road to recovery. Christmas mode on for Pooja Hegde

Recently, Pooja Hedge took to her Instagram handle and dropped a Christmas mode post that went like this, "My most favorite time of the year is here and Santa’s squad was back in action to help set the mood...Joy and good vibes only#happypuppy." The video shared in the post showed the actress having a blast as she decorated the Christmas tree. The Acharya actress was a sight in a simple white T-shirt and red-striped pajamas. Check out the picture below: