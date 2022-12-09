Pooja Hegde wears her pink dress with kolhapuri chappals and that makes for the ideal lunch date pick
Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde was captured outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai today.
Pooja Hegde is one of the busiest actresses in the South. The Radhe Shyam star creates headlines every time she makes an appearance. Today as well, the diva was captured in Mumbai outside a dubbing studio. She looked as stunning as ever in a short pink dress with Kolhapuri chappals and black shades. Her skin looked radiant in the no-makeup look, while her ankle cast was also visible during her latest appearance. It seems like the star is still on the road to recovery.
Christmas mode on for Pooja Hegde
Recently, Pooja Hedge took to her Instagram handle and dropped a Christmas mode post that went like this, "My most favorite time of the year is here and Santa’s squad was back in action to help set the mood...Joy and good vibes only#happypuppy." The video shared in the post showed the actress having a blast as she decorated the Christmas tree. The Acharya actress was a sight in a simple white T-shirt and red-striped pajamas.
Pooja Hegde's upcoming projects
On the professional front, Pooja Hegde is working with superstar Mahesh Babu on his 28th project, tentatively titled SSMB28. Helmed by director Trivikram Srinivas, the yet-to-be-titled drama marks the third association of the actor and director after hits like Athadu and Khaleja. For those who do not know, the actress was seen with the superstar in the 2019 drama, Maharshi.
Now, shifting to the technical crew of SSMB28, well-known music composer S Thaman has scored the background tunes and songs for the movie, whereas Navin Nooli is taking care of the editing. PS Vinod is cranking the camera for the drama. Financed by S. Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations, the shoot for the movie is presently underway.
Additionally, Pooja Hegde will also star in Puri Jagannadh's Jana Gana Mana. With Vijay Deverakonda as the lead, the movie is yet to go on the floors.
